Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,038,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,064. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Marijuana Company Of America alerts:

WARNING: “Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Donald J. Steinberg Sells 1,400,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/marijuana-company-of-america-inc-mcoa-insider-donald-j-steinberg-sells-1400000-shares.html.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.