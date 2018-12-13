Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Donald J. Steinberg Sells 1,400,000 Shares

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,038,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,064. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Marijuana Company Of America
Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.
