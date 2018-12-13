Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.01. Marina Biotech shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 2591923 shares.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Marina Biotech (MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $18.01” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/marina-biotech-mrna-shares-gap-up-to-18-01.html.

Marina Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRNA)

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Marina Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marina Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.