Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $481.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews purchased 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at $505,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.73 per share, with a total value of $460,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,330.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,428,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,679,000 after purchasing an additional 774,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 579.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,453,000 after purchasing an additional 468,969 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,989.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. 125,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $154.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

