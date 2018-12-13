Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $37.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/marshall-wace-llp-increases-stake-in-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-high-yield-bond-etf-jnk.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.