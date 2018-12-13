Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Cambrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 235,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 81,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBM stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Cambrex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cambrex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. First Analysis raised shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

