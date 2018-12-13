Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.45 Million Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 730,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after purchasing an additional 739,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 239.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,007 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hope Bancorp news, COO David P. Malone bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

