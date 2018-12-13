Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.86% of Lilis Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 49,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilis Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lilis Energy news, CFO Joseph C. Daches acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,679.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $102,001.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,126,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,142,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,550 and sold 7,128,967 shares valued at $34,903,197.

NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Lilis Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million.

LLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lilis Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Lilis Energy Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

