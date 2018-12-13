Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,658,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,105,000 after acquiring an additional 714,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,865,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,982,000 after acquiring an additional 586,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 352,425 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,423,000 after acquiring an additional 327,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of FAF opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.09%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

