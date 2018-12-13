Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 110,449 Shares of Criteo SA (CRTO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,449 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Criteo worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 1,231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,968 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 40.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price objective on Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Jean-Baptiste Rudelle bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $515,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

