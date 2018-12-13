Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 221,224 Shares of Univar Inc (UNVR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,224 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Univar worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Univar in the third quarter worth about $245,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar in the third quarter worth about $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Univar by 148.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Univar in the second quarter worth about $260,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Univar’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $584,575 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

