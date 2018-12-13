Masco Corp (MAS) Receives $42.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

MAS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 167,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,479. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $3,098,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,579.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,063.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 416,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 403,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 452.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 616,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 504,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Masco by 100.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after buying an additional 820,106 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,623,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

