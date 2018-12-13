Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 174,787 Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 174,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $823.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $59,551. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

