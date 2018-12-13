Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,946 Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NYSE:TREX opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

