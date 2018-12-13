Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE MAXR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 806,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.18.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 237,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,056,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

