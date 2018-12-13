Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MYnd Analytics (MYND)

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, MYND reported mixed F4Q18 (Sep) results, including a narrower-than-expected net loss per share on lower revenue. MYND awarded an HHS subcontract for suicide prevention. Effective today, MYND appointed the position of CEO. Carpenter, will retain his role as President and also assume the role of Chief Innovation Officer.””

Shares of MYnd Analytics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. MYnd Analytics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

