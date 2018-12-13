MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 391,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

