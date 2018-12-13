Mears Group (MER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

LON MER opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 357.50 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.97).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

