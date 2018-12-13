MediBloc 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $280,165.00 (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediBloc

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

