Mesa Air Group (MESA) & LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Head to Head Contrast

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mesa Air Group does not pay a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $681.59 million 0.40 $33.26 million $1.23 9.66 LATAM Airlines Group $9.61 billion 0.65 $155.30 million $0.26 39.73

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mesa Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 LATAM Airlines Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group 1.20% 3.00% 0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Mesa Air Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 137 destinations in 24 countries and cargo services to approximately 144 destinations in 29 countries with a fleet of 307 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

