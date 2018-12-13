Meta Financial Group (CASH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.10

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 5759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $33.33 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.67 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

The firm has a market cap of $798.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $428,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,466 shares of company stock worth $543,505. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services.

