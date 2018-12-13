MetaMorph 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,635.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 32% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $312,289.00 and $12,635.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.02462756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00141758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00174410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.12369477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029639 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,713,527 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

