Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Given $47.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

MCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 311,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.