Mfp Partners Lp Buys 15,279 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 15,279 shares of Trinity Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $71,505.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mfp Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Mfp Partners Lp bought 14,578 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $71,577.98.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Mfp Partners Lp bought 13,053 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $74,924.22.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Mfp Partners Lp bought 5,148 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $30,373.20.

TPHS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 25,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,721. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place by 350.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Trinity Place by 103.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Place during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place by 62.9% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

