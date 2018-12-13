MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $5.49 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/mfs-special-value-trust-mfv-plans-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end management investment company. It invests in high-yield securities rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.