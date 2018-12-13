MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.16. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $601,506.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,097 over the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,684.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

