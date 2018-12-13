Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,158,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,048 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 669,901 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-holdings-cut-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.