Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Lifted by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 496.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 211.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

