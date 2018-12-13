Micron Technology (MU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

MU opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,408 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

