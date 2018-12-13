Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $109.08 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 935,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,769 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 204,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 423,955 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

