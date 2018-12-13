Midas Gold (MDRPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) in a research note published on Wednesday.

MDRPF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Midas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Midas Gold Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which includes Hangar Flats, West End, and Yellow Pine deposits comprising approximately 29,223 acres unpatented and patented claims located in Valley County, Idaho.

