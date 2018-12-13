Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,400.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,775.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Mike Rose acquired 12,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,100.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

TOU stock opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$16.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.19.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.45999999495392 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.56.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

