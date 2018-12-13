Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 509,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 6,856,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,581,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,865,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,507,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Groupon by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,075,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.75. Groupon Inc has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Groupon’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

