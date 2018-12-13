Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

