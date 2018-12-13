Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 143,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 553,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,477. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

