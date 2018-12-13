Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Insider Acquires £199,648 in Stock

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 146,800 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £199,648 ($260,875.47).

MTO opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. Mitie Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.38 ($2.68).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

