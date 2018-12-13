MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,582.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 549,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 510,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,475,000 after acquiring an additional 508,470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 277.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 403,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

