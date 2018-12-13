MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (IYM)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 89.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of BMV IYM opened at $86.33 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a 1 year low of $1,613.95 and a 1 year high of $1,980.10.

