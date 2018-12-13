MML Investors Services LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 6,003.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 436,907 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,382,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,940,000 after buying an additional 608,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 650 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $471,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/mml-investors-services-llc-takes-222000-position-in-life-storage-inc-lsi.html.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.