Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) & Its Peers Financial Review

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mogo Finance Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 227 864 1088 54 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 40.27%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -3.75 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 15.81

Mogo Finance Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 12.69% -51.35% -1.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology rivals beat Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.