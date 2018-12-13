Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,443 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,485,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Walmart stock opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $278.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 387,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $38,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,084,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,109,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $108,608,555.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $327,763,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,729,107 shares of company stock worth $1,028,083,117. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

