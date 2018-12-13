Moneta Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Moneta has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moneta alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00706381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Moneta

MONETA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io.

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.