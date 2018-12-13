Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) declared a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.03.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MSF opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

