MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Get MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $28.58 on Monday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.