Morgan Stanley (MS) Lowered to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of MS opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

