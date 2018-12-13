Mourick Mark Van Sells 10,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NSA opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 93.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,268,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,785,000 after acquiring an additional 717,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 247,911 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

