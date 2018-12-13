MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Holdings Cut by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 100.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 312,368 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,736,000 after buying an additional 162,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 396,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,229,000 after buying an additional 101,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.22. 14,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,010. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,074,217.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,317.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 9,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $1,050,310.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,082 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Holdings Cut by Rodgers Brothers Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/msa-safety-inc-msa-holdings-cut-by-rodgers-brothers-inc.html.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.