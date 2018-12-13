MTS Systems (MTSC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

MTSC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $471,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,400 shares of company stock worth $656,594. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MTS Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

