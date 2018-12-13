MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.05 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.05 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/mufg-americas-holdings-corp-has-8-05-million-position-in-etrade-financial-corp-etfc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.