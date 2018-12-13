MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.05 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.
In other news, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETFC stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.
E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
E*TRADE Financial Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.
Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).
Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.