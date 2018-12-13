MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,185 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,434.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 147,184 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 128.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 28,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.11.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

