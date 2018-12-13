Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider Claire Binyon acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.05) per share, with a total value of £107.50 ($140.47).

Claire Binyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 17th, Claire Binyon acquired 43 shares of Murray International Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.56) per share, with a total value of £479.02 ($625.92).

Shares of Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. Murray International Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 1,127 ($14.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($17.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Murray International Trust plc (MYI) Insider Buys £107.50 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/murray-international-trust-plc-myi-insider-buys-107-50-in-stock.html.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.