Murray International Trust plc (MYI) Insider Buys £107.50 in Stock

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider Claire Binyon acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.05) per share, with a total value of £107.50 ($140.47).
Claire Binyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 17th, Claire Binyon acquired 43 shares of Murray International Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.56) per share, with a total value of £479.02 ($625.92).
Shares of Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. Murray International Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 1,127 ($14.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($17.17).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
